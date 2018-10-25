10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

If you fancy yourself a girly girl, finding a fall outfit that works for you can be a challenge.

Bulky layers are not your usual jam, but a girl's got to stay warm in the cold. But question: Can you look chic and weather-appropriate at the same time? If you're wearing a sweater dress, yes you can.

The sweater dress often gets overlooked because it can seem bulky and shapeless, but one look around the internet and you'll see that could not further from the truth. Today's iterations are sexy, stylish and ultra-flattering.