Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

  By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 3:00 PM

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets Game

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Somebody is moving on up yet again.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have purchased a home together for $13.45 million, according to multiple reports.

"It's contemporary, but very warm at the same time," a source shared with People. "The property is also very private. They got a good deal. The house had been on the market for one and a half years."

In fact, the property is reportedly more than 9,000-square-foot with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The master suite alone measures out to 2,300 square feet.

And for any and all family members who want to visit, there's also a separate guest house on the 1.1 acre lot. Things are looking good for you, Kris Jenner.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Real Estate Properties

"Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it," a source explained to the publication. "She did buy it with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too."

While she may be 21 years young, the woman behind Kylie Cosmetics has had plenty of experience in the real estate department.

At one point, the E! star owned four homes that were all located near her family in upscale Southern California communities just outside of Los Angeles.

And although Kylie and Travis have busy schedules that often take them across the country and around the world, both parents want to have a special home to raise baby Stormi Webster.

As for all the space, the businesswoman has previously hinted that she wants more kids down the line. 

"Kylie is like a new person now; every move and every decision she makes, she takes Stormi into consideration," one insider previously shared with E! News. "She is obsessed with her baby and the focus is all on Stormi."

