Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Somebody is moving on up yet again.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have purchased a home together for $13.45 million, according to multiple reports.

"It's contemporary, but very warm at the same time," a source shared with People. "The property is also very private. They got a good deal. The house had been on the market for one and a half years."

In fact, the property is reportedly more than 9,000-square-foot with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The master suite alone measures out to 2,300 square feet.

And for any and all family members who want to visit, there's also a separate guest house on the 1.1 acre lot. Things are looking good for you, Kris Jenner.