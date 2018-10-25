Could Emmy Rossum Join Homecoming After Shameless Exit?

Could Emmy Rossum's first gig after Shameless involve her husband Sam Esmail?

Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, executive produced and directed Julia Roberts in Amazon's Homecoming, and said he and Rossum bounce ideas off each other "all the time."

"Look, she's a better filmmaker than me, she obviously understands acting better than me, so I pick her brain all the time," Esmail told E! News' Justin Sylvester.

Rossum announced her plans to leave Shameless in August 2018 with an emotional letter, and we're told she's looking for new roles. Could that include one in second season of Homecoming? Amazon handed out a two-season order to the series in 2017.