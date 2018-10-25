EXCLUSIVE!

Maluma Talks About His Famous MTV VMAs Kiss and Going Blond

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 1:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A performance by Maluma might contain custom suits, pyrotechnics, and a kiss? 

Well, it sure did at his 2018 MTV Video Music Awards' performance when he received a kiss from one of his dancers. Will history repeat itself today at the Latin American Music Awards? We'll have to tune in tonight and see! 

As we've seen on social media, "Maluma Baby" switched up his look a few days ago and is sporting a new hair color. Check out in the video above how Latinx Now's Nastassja Bolivar jokes around about his hair and he tells her what inspired this change. 

The Colombian star was heading out of Latin AMA rehearsals when the show caught up with him and got to chat about it all. 

Along with being nominated for four awards, he will also receive The Extraordinary Evolution Award plus his top-secret performance. 

The show is set to broadcast live tonight from Hollywood at 8 PM ET on Telemundo. Don't miss the red carpet live stream on Telemundo's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. 

Read

Latin American Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Latinx Now! , Maluma , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Julia Roberts on Hollywood's Age Discrimination Against Women: "That's Made-Up Bulls--t"

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Halsey & G-Eazy Are Hosting Competing Halloween Parties

Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Meghan Markle, Rings

Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings Might Reveal When to Expect the Royal Baby

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.