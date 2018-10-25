The Truth About Jennifer Garner's Post-Divorce Dating Life

In Miller she also found someone who got it. After all he is in the midst of his own lengthy divorce from Caroline Campbell, a violinist that's worked with the likes of Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bublé. "She's found a lot in common with him," the insider says of Garner and the dad of two. (Including, in a what are the chances coincidence, a Violet of his own.) "They have been through similar experiences with getting divorced and co-parenting."

And they're on the same page when it comes to easing their children into the idea of Mom and Dad seeing someone new. Notes a Garner source, "He has not met the kids."

Their casual, let's see where this goes arrangement is working for Garner, who's enjoying being with someone a little less high-profile than her three previous paramours who nonetheless is still dominating in his chosen industry. "He's a good guy and it's been nice to date someone who is not famous or an actor," says the insider. "They've spent time at her house and have gone out a few times to hotels and very discreet places."

Having not yet firmed up the status of her budding romance, it makes sense that Garner would want to keep it hidden from the types of prying eyes that would be quick to label any post-Affleck relationship as obviously serious. No need to kick off that aforementioned cycle of questions: Are they moving in together? Is that a diamond on her left hand? Have they already split?