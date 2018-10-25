Natalie Portman Channels Her Fiercest and Frankest Pop Star in Vox Lux Trailer

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 12:35 PM

Natalie Portman, Vox Lux

Courtesy of Neon

"That's what this show is about—it's about rebirth."

And just like her character, Natalie Portman has also been reborn into Celeste, a no-holds-barred music star with a tough New York accent and vibrant metallic hair to boot. The character is the focus of Brady Corbet's Vox Lux, an upcoming music drama and vibrant setting for the Oscar winner's latest silver screen transformation. 

After suffering an undisclosed violent tragedy with her sister in 1999, the two teenagers perform a song that catapults their careers and gets the attention of a manager, played in the film by Portman's former Closer co-star, Jude Law

Fast forward to modern day 2017, where Celeste, now a mom to her own teenage daughter, is faced with a tumultuous career and another act of violence. 

Photos

Natalie Portman's Best Looks

The captivating trailer leaves a few sparse clues for how Celeste's story will turn out, with flashes of a car lighting on fire, masked people armed with guns and someone undergoing a scan in a hospital. It is clear, however, that Celeste eventually reaches her boiling point with a full-blown meltdown in a dressing room. 

As for why, your guess is as good as our's. 

The film, also starring Christopher Abbott, Stacey MartinWillem Dafoeand Raffey Cassidy, is due out on December 7. 

We'll leave you with the trailer's final quip from Celeste: "They wanted a show. I gave 'em a show."

