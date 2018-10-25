Natalie Portman Channels Her Fiercest and Frankest Pop Star in Vox Lux Trailer

Courtesy of Neon
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 12:35 PM
Courtesy of Neon
"That's what this show is about—it's about rebirth."
And just like her character, Natalie Portman has also been reborn into Celeste, a no-holds-barred music star with a tough New York accent and vibrant metallic hair to boot. The character is the focus of Brady Corbet's Vox Lux, an upcoming music drama and vibrant setting for the Oscar winner's latest silver screen transformation.
After suffering an undisclosed violent tragedy with her sister in 1999, the two teenagers perform a song that catapults their careers and gets the attention of a manager, played in the film by Portman's former Closer co-star, Jude Law.
Fast forward to modern day 2017, where Celeste, now a mom to her own teenage daughter, is faced with a tumultuous career and another act of violence.
The captivating trailer leaves a few sparse clues for how Celeste's story will turn out, with flashes of a car lighting on fire, masked people armed with guns and someone undergoing a scan in a hospital. It is clear, however, that Celeste eventually reaches her boiling point with a full-blown meltdown in a dressing room.
As for why, your guess is as good as our's.
The film, also starring Christopher Abbott, Stacey Martin, Willem Dafoeand Raffey Cassidy, is due out on December 7.
We'll leave you with the trailer's final quip from Celeste: "They wanted a show. I gave 'em a show."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?