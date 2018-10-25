Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites to Send "Best Witches" to Chilling Adventures Stars

Reunited and it feels so witchy!

Ahead of the launch of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the stars of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited to give the new cast some advice. Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea teamed up with Netflix to send their "best witches" to the Chilling Adventures cast in a new Instagram video.

"So tomorrow, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix," Hart says in the video. "And I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, AKA the new Sabrina Spellman. By the way, from one Sabrina to the other...if you're ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum."