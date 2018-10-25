Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener World Tour 2019 Dates

Ariana Grande is going to keep breathin' her way to a stage near you.

It's no secret that the star has had a challenging few months since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup from her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. Fortunately for devoted fans, however, she's forging ahead with her fourth studio album, Sweetener, by hitting the road on a world tour next year.

The newly announced slate of shows includes the United States and Canada so far and spans from March through to June. The songstress got fans buzzing about anticipated tour dates late Wednesday when she tweeted, "hi ily i promised i'd tell u when they were comin well .... they comin."

And now, they're officially here. Drumroll please!