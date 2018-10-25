Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener World Tour 2019 Dates

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 10:29 AM

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Ariana Grande is going to keep breathin' her way to a stage near you. 

It's no secret that the star has had a challenging few months since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup from her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. Fortunately for devoted fans, however, she's forging ahead with her fourth studio album, Sweetener, by hitting the road on a world tour next year. 

The newly announced slate of shows includes the United States and Canada so far and spans from March through to June. The songstress got fans buzzing about anticipated tour dates late Wednesday when she tweeted, "hi ily i promised i'd tell u when they were comin well .... they comin."

And now, they're officially here. Drumroll please!

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

March 18  Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 20  Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Grande noted there will be an American Express presale from November 1 through November 3. 

See you on the road next year, Ariana!

