All in the Family! Relive All the Over-the-Top Moments on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Over the Last 15 Seasons

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 9:00 AM

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 15 Promo, KUWTK

E!

Food fights, practical jokes and more freak outs than we can count! There is never a dull moment on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Over the past 15 seasons, we've experienced it all with the famous family from marriages and divorces to pregnancies and romances...and everything in between. Yet, the moments we love the most are when they just hang out together.

They are never afraid to get really personal, play jokes on each other, or call out their A-list family members for their bad style choices or hilarious mess ups.

For example, who can forget the time that Kim Karadashian made it all about her when her little sister, Khloe Karadashian, was heading to jail? Her momager, Kris Jenner, was not pleased with her selfie taking and selfishness in the car and she made sure she knew it. 

No matter what these sisters are up to, whether they are learning to pole dance or getting tipsy in Napa, there is no denying how close knit they are, and honestly, we can't get enough of their wild adventures. 

This may be one of the reasons why the hit series is up for Reality Show of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards. Khloe also received a finalist nod for Reality Star of 2018 at the PCAs, and with all her great one-liners we're not that surprised.

The Good American founder is all about making the most of time with her family and she's not above pulling pranks or getting her hands dirty. Remember the time she had a food fight with Kourtney Kardashian or prevented Kris, who was desperate need of a restroom, from getting in the car? She definitely knows how to bring the laughs on KUWTK!

Relive all the most memorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments below and find out which scene took our number one spot as you scroll through the gallery.

Then tune into the 2018 People's Choice Awards next month to see if the Kardashians take home the Reality Show of 2018 trophy.

 

Kim Kardashian, GIF, KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian, Jail, Kris Jenner

E!

Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

Kris Jenner, Pole Dancing, GIF

E!

Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

Khloe Kardashian, Waxing, Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK, GIF

E!

Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK, GIF, Don't Be Fucking Rude

E!

Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

Kris Jenner, Peeing, KUWTK, GIF

E!

Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1206, Drunk, GIF,

E!

Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, GIF, Food Fight, KUWTK

E!

Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

Scott Disick, Lord, KUWTK, GIF

E!

Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1308

E!

4. Kim Catches Scott with Another Woman

We asked you to vote for the best KUWTK moments ever in our Twitter polls. Now time to reveal the top four, as picked by fans.

While in Dubai, Kim catches a "whore" in Scott's hotel room and confronts her! "Get your s--t and get the f--k out of here!" Kim screams. "F--king groupie." Yikes!

Kourtney Kardashian, GIF, Lip, KUWTK

E!

3. Kourtney's Bum Lip

Coming in at No. 3 is Kourt's hilarious lip malfunction.

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

Scott Disick, Todd Kraines, Prank, GIF, KUWTK

E!

2. Scott Prank Calls Kris

Runner up is Todd Kraines! Or should we say Scott Disick, prank master extraordinaire.

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

Kim Kardashian, Earring, GIF, KUWTK

E!

1. Kim Loses Her Diamond Earing

And the winner is...Kim's earring! You voted Kim's epic earring meltdown the best Keeping Up moment ever.

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

