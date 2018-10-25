Starbucks' Spooky New Drink Will Be Your Favorite Halloween Treat

With Halloween just days away, Starbucks has a spooky new drink for you to try!

Just in time for the end of the month holiday, Starbucks has released the Witch's Brew Frappuccino in the United States, Canada and Mexico. "A powerful potion. Bewitched, it's true. One single drop and the curse will go poof," a description on the Starbucks website reads. "Toad's breath, swamp fog and goblin regret, divine. A mixture so scrumptious it must be a sign. Sip this sweet potion before it disappears, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino drink is nothing to fear."

Actual ingredients for the purple and green drink include crème frappuccino syrup, whipped cream, orange flavored purple powder, ice, milk, green colored chia seeds and sugar.