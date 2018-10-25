Starbucks' Spooky New Drink Will Be Your Favorite Halloween Treat

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Starbucks, Halloween

Starbucks/Instagram

With Halloween just days away, Starbucks has a spooky new drink for you to try!

Just in time for the end of the month holiday, Starbucks has released the Witch's Brew Frappuccino in the United States, Canada and Mexico. "A powerful potion. Bewitched, it's true. One single drop and the curse will go poof," a description on the Starbucks website reads. "Toad's breath, swamp fog and goblin regret, divine. A mixture so scrumptious it must be a sign. Sip this sweet potion before it disappears, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino drink is nothing to fear."

Actual ingredients for the purple and green drink include crème frappuccino syrup, whipped cream, orange flavored purple powder, ice, milk, green colored chia seeds and sugar.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

"Take a sip, lift the curse," Starbucks tweeted Thursday about the drink, which is available now while supplies last.

Starbucks has become known for its holiday-themed creations. It was just last year that the company launched the Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween.

Cheers to another spooky year!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Starbucks , Halloween , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Maluma, Nastassja, Latinx Now

Maluma Talks About His Famous MTV VMAs Kiss and Going Blond

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1505

Kendall Jenner's Ridiculously Huge Winter Coat Inspires Countless Memes

Julia Michaels, Lauv

This Evidence May Prove Julia Michaels and Lauv Are Totally Dating

Stormi Webster, True & More Celeb Kids Own the Pumpkin Patch

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

The Truth About Jennifer Garner's Post-Divorce Dating Life

Natalie Portman, Vox Lux

Natalie Portman Channels Her Fiercest and Frankest Pop Star in Vox Lux Trailer

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly Today Cancelled After Blackface Comments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.