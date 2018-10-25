Irina Shayk Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood and Modeling

Irina Shayk has mastered the art of balance.

In addition to being a supermodel, flying all over the world for work, Shayk is also a mom to her and beau Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, 1. The couple welcomed their first child together in March 2017.

On top of becoming a first-time mom and continuing to grow her thriving modeling career, Shayk has now also added designer to her list of achievements, as she's teamed up with Ellen Tracy for a new capsule collection at Lord & Taylor. So how does she manage to do it all?

"I think now a woman has the freedom to work and to be a mom and to be herself," Shayk tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think it's really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time."