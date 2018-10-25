Megyn Kelly Under Fire at Today: How Her Career Went Up in Flames

It didn't help that tabloids constantly pitted Kelly against fellow female anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb (who replaced Matt Later after his abrupt firing for sexual misconduct). But Kelly's colleagues were quick to defend her, with Guthrie telling Bravo's Andy Cohen in September 2017, "She's got the eyes of the world upon her. I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is. I think she's awesome. I think the show looks fantastic."

And then...Harvey Weinstein happened.

Allegations about the movie producer's sexual misconduct (which he has denied, via his legal team) led to a reckoning in Hollywood and the birth of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Given her history with Roger Ailes at Fox News, Kelly leaned into topics surrounding gender equality and sexual harassment. And as a result, Megyn Kelly Today's ratings improved steadily.

But everything changed Tuesday when Kelly hosted a panel discussion and wondered why it was inappropriate for white people to dress up in blackface on Halloween. The backlash was swift, and she apologized to her colleagues via e-mail later that afternoon; NBC News shared that e-mail publicly. The next morning, Craig Melvin and Al Roker condemned her comments, with the former calling them "indefensible" and the latter saying she should've known better.

Kelly herself appeared on-air later that morning. Admitting she was wrong, she fought back tears as she publicly apologized for offending viewers. "One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view," she said. "Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen—and yesterday, I learned. I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise. I have never been a PC kind of person. But I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been so painful for many people of color. The country feels so divided, and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor. And I want to be part of that. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen, too."

(Celebrities including Padma Lakshmi, Patton Oswalt, Wanda Sykes, Wendy Williams also called her out. NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt and Late Night With Seth Meyers didn't shy away from covering the controversy, and both mentioned her claim that Santa Claus is white.)

Wednesday only got worse for Kelly after she went off the air.

The Hollywood Reporter blasted out the news that she had been dropped by CAA. The outlet reported she then hired attorney Bryan Freedman, one of Hollywood's top talent litigators. However, NBC News later claimed Kelly fired her agent, Matt DelPiano. Kelly's representative, Davidson Goldin, said she will now be returning to UTA, the agency she previously called home.

Meanwhile, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that several cast members from House of Cards were scheduled to appear on Megyn Kelly Today next week, but canceled in light of the blackface scandal; NBC News didn't respond to a request for comment.