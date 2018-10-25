Cardi B on Nicki Minaj: "I Always Address People Face-to-Face"

Cardi B's interest in Nicki Minaj seems to be waning.

In a FaceTime interview with Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 show on Apple Music, the rapper was asked whether she could be in the same room as Minaj—without fighting—following their Fashion Week showdown. "I don't care," she said. "It's whatever the energy's like. I don't care."

Earlier this week, Cardi B's song "Money" leaked—and she blamed Minaj's fans for spreading it. "This happens all the time, you know? When you give it to streaming services, it might go to a freakin' different country…and somebody from there leaked it. And, you know, people don't like you, so they're gonna keep spreading it. It was literally the people who hate me who posted it. My fans were like, 'Please, don't post it.' Everything that I do, they be on it before my fans," she said. "Seems like you love me, so it's like, 'F--k it. I can't retract it; I might as well put it out.'"

In "Money," she addresses her critics ("I heard that Cardi went pop / Yeah, I did go pop / That's me bustin' they bubble") and her competition ("Cardi at the tip-top, bitch / Kiss the ring and kick rocks, sis") But she denied speculation that it's a Minaj-inspired diss track. "The way that I came up, it was never about dissing nobody, and I still feel like I don't need to diss anybody for nothing. My music was never about that. I have a short temper, so that's like doing things that I don't stand for," the "I Like It" rapper explained. "I don't like when people be subbing me. So, why would I subbing you on music? Any problem I have, I always address people face-to-face."