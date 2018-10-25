Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look a Bride and Groom in Tonga

Meghan Markle looked ready to walk down the aisle...again.

Five months after she married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave fans wedding flashbacks when she joined her husband at the Consular House in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u.

Modeling her third look in five hours, Meghan wore a custom Theia dress.

(Thankfully, unlike her Self-Portrait dress, Theia's didn't have a price tag accidentally attached.)

"When her stylist reached out to inquire if I could make a dress for her Australian press tour, I stopped everything we were doing (my bridal show was just a week away) and immediately went to work on Her Royal Highness' gown," Theia's creative director, Don O'Neill, said in a press release. The dress was made in two days and shipped to her. Meghan reportedly "loved" the look, but there was a slight problem: "We needed to remake it with extra seam allowance."