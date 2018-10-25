Fashion Faux Pas! Meghan Markle Leaves the Tag on Her $500 Dress

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 4:45 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tonga Visit

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Planning to make a return?

Meghan Markle had minor wardrobe malfunction after she arrived in Tonga with Prince Harry Thursday morning (local time). Princess Angelika Latufuipeka welcomed the couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, at the Fua'amotu Airport. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, looked red hot in her red Self-Portrait dress—the shame shade as the Tongan flag.

There was just one problem: Meghan accidentally left the tag on the bottom of her dress! Of course, it included a standard line: "Returns will only be accepted if this tag remains attached."

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan Markle, Tag, Tonga Visit

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan modified its pleated skirt to show more of her legs, as opposed to the full-length fit and flare version shown on the fashion label's website. The look retails for £400 ($515.89 U.S.). It was a rare fashion faux pas for Meghan, whose impeccable and thoughtful style has been on parade since the couple's 16-day royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific kicked off Oct. 16.

In spite of the duchess' style slip-up, the dress is now sold-out at Harrods.

Meghan completed her bold look with Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps and a Christian Dior clutch.

Meghan Markle, Tag, Tonga Visit

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

The duchess, who had taken a 90-minute flight from Fiji, didn't seem fazed by her minor mishap, smiling as she and Harry, 34, walked the red carpet. A red welcome banner was displayed on the tarmac, and locals wearing traditional attire greeted them with a special musical performance.

The couple's tour will conclude Oct. 31 in New Zealand.

