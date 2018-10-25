Teddy Is Back and Freaking Out on Grey's Anatomy

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
What a tangled web Owen Hunt has found himself in.
Remember in this season's premiere of Grey's Anatomy, when the pregnant Teddy (Kim Raver) saw baby daddy Owen (Kevin McKidd) and his ex-wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) with a baby, assumed the most obvious explanation for that, and then took off? Well now she's back, and in our exclusive sneak peek of tonight's episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is doing nothing to solve any misconceptions.
"Owen said that she didn't wanna have kids, that their marriage was a wreck," Teddy rants to Meredith while they make delicious-looking cookies. "I know that Amelia had a brain tumor removed, but is that what suddenly made her want to have a family and with Owen. I mean, did she change that much? Meredith, is she all in?"
Instead of saying, "Owen applied to become a foster parent and ended up with a baby whose mother was a teenage addict, so Amelia stepped in to help out and it sort of brought them back together," Meredith just says "I don't know, I'm sorry, I can't speak for Amelia..."
She does give Teddy some important advice: tell Owen what's going on!
"The longer you keep this a secret, the worse it gets for everybody."
That's true, and hopefully we're just missing some context for this scene that explains why Meredith wouldn't help Teddy out at least a little in terms of giving her the full Owen story. Or maybe that tale is just so complicated that Mer would rather let Owen tell it himself, which is highly possible. The ups and downs in that man's life could rival Meredith's.
Regardless of when or how she tells him, Owen's reaction to this news is something we cannot wait to see.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
