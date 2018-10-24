Who Died on Modern Family?

It may be weird to say this, but it's true: The moment Modern Family fans have been waiting for (dreading) is here: the big death.

So, who kicked the bucket? Spoiler alert! It was Shelley Long's DeDe Pritchett, mother to Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), ex-wife of Jay (Ed O'Neill).

Reactions were...mixed. DeDe was never the most popular member of this extended family, and that fact paired with the fact that everyone was wearing complicated Halloween costumes made for a lot more comedy than tragedy, and a lot more arguing than crying. Claire and Mitch were troubled by childhood memories in the wake of their mother's death, but the rest of the fam had their own way of coping.

Haley (Sarah Hyland) couldn't stop eating, which apparently made her brain start working for the first time. Luke (Nolan Gould) couldn't stop telling jokes, Alex (Ariel Winter) got mad at them and then had sex with her boyfriend, and Gloria was being haunted by tiny DeDe dolls that all the kids had been given once as gifts, by DeDe. Meanwhile, Phil (Ty Burrell) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) made the mistake of trying to go to West Hollywood on Halloween night.