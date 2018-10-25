40 Fascinating Secrets About the Halloween Franchise

It's a good time to be a Michael Myers fan.

Not only is the iconic horror movie villain back on the big screen, terrorizing poor Laurie Strode (played by the equally iconic Jamie Lee Curtis) and the good people of Haddonfield, Illinois yet again in Halloween, but he's breaking records, as well. Not only has the sequel earned the highest opening weekend of the entire indomitable franchise, but it marked the best-ever opening for a film starring a lead actress over 55 years old and for a horror movie with a female lead (so long as you don't could Jurassic World as a horror movie), as well as the second-best opening ever for the month of October.

Not too shabby for a franchise that's celebrating its 40th birthday on October 25.

In honor of the movie doing big things at the box office and the milestone anniversary of John Carpenter's scrappy little flick of the same name that kicked the whole thing off, we present 40 secrets and little-known facts about the Halloween franchise that'll help you make conversation at your next costume party.