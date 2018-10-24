Drake's 2000s Themed Birthday Party Will Have You in Your Feelings

If you're reading this, it's too late to get an invite to Drake's ultra-exclusive birthday party.

Because on Tuesday night, the rapper celebrated his 32nd birthday in the best possible way. He hosted an ultra-exclusive 2000s themed party, complete with a 7/11, Blockbuster Video and even cars from the classic MTV show Pimp My Ride.

All of rap's biggest players, like Diddy, Chris Brown, French Montanaand more, gathered at Goya Studios for the event produced by the H.Wood group. For the fête, guests were asked to arrive in their best 2000's attire to give the party a true feeling of being blast to the past. Drake himself dressed up as Fabolous, while rapper French Montana sported baggy jeans and an over-sized jersey.

Inside the venue, the lucky attendees were treated to spiked Slurpees and assorted snacks from the 7/11, in addition to lottery tickets. Not to mention the Chanel bags that can cost upwards of $5,000, which the ladies went home with at the end of the night. Jordyn Woods happily flaunted the luxury item on her Instagram story, where she joked, "Never leave the function empty handed."