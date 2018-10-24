Drake's 2000s Themed Birthday Party Will Have You in Your Feelings

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 4:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Drake

Instagram

If you're reading this, it's too late to get an invite to Drake's ultra-exclusive birthday party.

Because on Tuesday night, the rapper celebrated his 32nd birthday in the best possible way. He hosted an ultra-exclusive 2000s themed party, complete with a 7/11, Blockbuster Video and even cars from the classic MTV show Pimp My Ride

All of rap's biggest players, like DiddyChris BrownFrench Montanaand more, gathered at Goya Studios for the event produced by the H.Wood group. For the fête, guests were asked to arrive in their best 2000's attire to give the party a true feeling of being blast to the past. Drake himself dressed up as Fabolous, while rapper French Montana sported baggy jeans and an over-sized jersey. 

Inside the venue, the lucky attendees were treated to spiked Slurpees and assorted snacks from the 7/11, in addition to lottery tickets. Not to mention the Chanel bags that can cost upwards of $5,000, which the ladies went home with at the end of the night. Jordyn Woods happily flaunted the luxury item on her Instagram story, where she joked, "Never leave the function empty handed."

Read

Relationship Rumors, Big Beefs and a Secret Son: Inside Drake's Wildest Year Yet

At his party, Drake also paid tribute to the leading lady in his life: his mom, Sandi Graham. The "Hotling Bling" rapper made Sandra's Rose Room, which was decorated with pink and white bouquets of flowers and pictures of Drake and his mother throughout the years. 

Party-goers danced and mingled to the tunes of the 2000s, especially when Drake became the mix master in the DJ booth. He got some help at the booth from Swizz Beats and other musically inclined attendees.

For the main event, Drake blew out the candles on a Motorola Timeport inspired cake. 

The A-list invitees could also buy airbrushed t-shirts that commemorate the rapper's birthday at the pop-up JayDee's Connection store.

We guess you can say Drake knows how to "Take Care" of his guests!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drake , Birthdays , Parties , P. Diddy , French Montana , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nikki Bella, Total Divas 806

Nikki Bella Lets Loose With a Hunky Model During a Girls Trip to Miami on Total Divas

Modern Family

Who Died on Modern Family?

Jennifer Garner: Meet Her New Boyfriend

Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B Insists She "Never Did Lipo" While Flaunting Her Abs

Justin Bieber Steps Out With a Man Bun

Emilia Clarke, Charlie McDowell

Emilia Clarke May Have Just Confirmed Her Romance With Charlie McDowell

Scary Horror Movie Coincidences: Ryan Reynolds, JLH & More!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.