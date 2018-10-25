LOL! LADYGANG's Keltie Knight Hilariously Tries to Serenade Ed Sheeran With an Original Song

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Keltie Knight wears many hats.

An Emmy winner, a podcaster and now she's a budding songwriter…well, maybe. In this clip from Sunday's premiere of LADYGANG, Keltie sits down with Ed Sheeran to perform a song she's written all about him.

"I wrote a song for you, I'm gonna perform it," the LADYGANG star told the "Perfect" singer. "I'm a little nervous."

Although Sheeran didn't help write this number, Knight enlists the A-lister's help by asking him to play the guitar. "Oh I also brought a guitar, you can strum if you want," Keltie reveals. "I don't know how to play."

Thankfully, Taylor Swift's bestie has no qualms with strumming along to Keltie's song. This may be because the E! People's Choice Awards finalist only sings the hit maker's praises during her impromptu performance.

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best Color-Coordinated Moments

"I think at the end of my song he looked at me and he gave me a look like, 'You're okay by me, Keltie Knight,'" Keltie later adds. "And I was like, 'You too, Edward Sheeran.'"

And while Keltie may not win a Grammy in the near future, Ed assures her he would "definitely stream it, at least 10 times."

"That's very sweet, I love it," Ed kindly concludes. "I think it's a very limited market, because it would just be me."

For Keltie's attempt at songwriting, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Ed Sheeran , TV , Funny , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Modern Family

Why Modern Family's "Significant" Death Was a Major Letdown

Chrissy Teigen, Haunted House

Chrissy Teigen Shrieking Her Way Through a Haunted House Will Make Your Day

"Sabrina" Cast Discusses Show's Comparisons to "Riverdale"

Busy Philipps Wants "Busy Tonight" to Be a "Treat"

Modern Family

The Real Reason Modern Family Killed Off a Character

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

3 Things You Need to Know About Nightly Pop's Hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March Before the Show's Premiere

Grey's Anatomy

Teddy Is Back and Freaking Out on Grey's Anatomy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.