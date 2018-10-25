Busy Philipps Says Busy Tonight Will Be the "Treat You Get at the End of the Day"

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 7:00 AM

Busy Tonight is almost here and no one is more excited than the host herself, Busy Philipps!

E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Busy where she dished on what to expect ahead of the show's premiere this Sunday.

"Busy Tonight is gonna be so much fun," Busy gushed. "It's just like for me, we're thinking about it in terms of like, the treat you get at the end of the day."

And a treat it will be. From hilarious segments to celebrity guests and even a few cocktails, the show promises to be the perfect way to unwind.

"You're like laying in bed and you're like what is on TV that's gonna just make me feel nice and happy and calm and send me into the next day renewed," Busy told Daily Pop. "So we wanted to just provide a safe, fun, happy place where we can chat about things, we can have a margarita if we want. We'll have some celebrity guests. One guest probably per episode."

And Busy isn't holding back either. Think her unfiltered Instagram stories times ten!

"Nothing's off limits. We'll chat about anything they want to chat about. We have fun remote segments. I just did one with Fred Armisen for Halloween, which is exciting," Busy revealed.

For more from our interview with Busy Philipps, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.

