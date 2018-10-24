Ashlee Simpson Ross Is a Budding Style Icon—Here's Proof

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
When Jessica Simpson is your sister and Tracee Ellis Ross is your sister-in-law, it's hard not to have good style. However, Ashlee Simpson-Ross is proving she can stand alone with a personal style that's crazy-good, but also very different from her sisters'.
That's why Ashlee and Evan star is this week's #WomanCrushWednesday. Her style has evolved since her rise to fame in the 2000s and now it's too good. Evan Ross' better half has truly settled into a style and look that works for her, as seen in her recent looks.
Styled by Natalie Saidi (who also works with Vanessa Hudgens), her looks walk the line between glamorous and ethereal. Her style is very feminine. In some ways, her clothing is reminiscent of garments we'd call bohemian, but her overall style has a sophistication and modern touch that resonated on the red carpet. It makes her stand out, even among the other fashion greats that attend A-list events.
Need proof? Check out her most recent looks below!
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Fierce and Feathered
For the 2018 Angel Ball, the star went for a fun and shimmery look in this feathered high-to-low cut Ralph and Russo gown.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Bright in Blue
The singer proves that blue is the color for her in this long-sleeved blue maxi gown.
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Sheer Elegance
The singer looked stunning in this Galia Lahav three-piece ensemble comprised of a sheer sequin top, silk suit trousers and a flowing, sheer skirt.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sexy Sequins
Ashlee lit up the AMAs red carpet in this sequinned navy dress that features a thigh-high slit and V-neckline cut out.
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Pretty in Patterns
Ashlee wows in colorful patterned mini-dress with a sheer v-neck line and silver hoop earrings.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Belts and Blazers
She opted for an all-black suit while visiting Hallmark's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios.