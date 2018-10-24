Ashlee Simpson Ross Is a Budding Style Icon—Here's Proof

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 3:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

When Jessica Simpson is your sister and Tracee Ellis Ross is your sister-in-law, it's hard not to have good style. However, Ashlee Simpson-Ross is proving she can stand alone with a personal style that's crazy-good, but also very different from her sisters'.

That's why Ashlee and Evan star is this week's #WomanCrushWednesday. Her style has evolved since her rise to fame in the 2000s and now it's too good. Evan Ross' better half has truly settled into a style and look that works for her, as seen in her recent looks. 

Styled by Natalie Saidi (who also works with Vanessa Hudgens), her looks walk the line between glamorous and ethereal. Her style is very feminine. In some ways, her clothing is reminiscent of garments we'd call bohemian, but her overall style has a sophistication and modern touch that resonated on the red carpet. It makes her stand out, even among the other fashion greats that attend A-list events.

Photos

Celeb's Best Street Style

Need proof? Check out her most recent looks below!

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Fierce and Feathered

For the 2018 Angel Ball, the star went for a fun and shimmery look in this feathered high-to-low cut Ralph and Russo gown.

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Bright in Blue

The singer proves that blue is the color for her in this long-sleeved blue maxi gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Ashlee Simpson

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Sheer Elegance

The singer looked stunning in this Galia Lahav three-piece ensemble comprised of a sheer sequin top, silk suit trousers and a flowing, sheer skirt.

Article continues below

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sexy Sequins

Ashlee lit up the AMAs red carpet in this sequinned navy dress that features a thigh-high slit and V-neckline cut out.

ESC: Best Dressed, Ashlee Simpson

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Pretty in Patterns

Ashlee wows in colorful patterned mini-dress with a sheer v-neck line and silver hoop earrings.

ESC: Best Dressed, Ashlee Simpson

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Belts and Blazers

She opted for an all-black suit while visiting Hallmark's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Ashlee and Evan , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Fashion , Style , Style Collective
Latest News

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Past Opioid Addiction

Drake

Drake's 2000s Themed Birthday Party Will Have You in Your Feelings

G-Eazy Attends Drake's B-Day Party Post Halsey Split

Wendy Williams

These Are Wendy Williams' Saltiest Clapbacks: From Megyn Kelly to Ariana Grande

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Samantha Markle Calls Meghan Markle a "Liar" After Fiji Speech

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Teases a Future in Country Music

Twilight, Edward, Bella

Stephenie Meyer Recalls Her Very First Memory From Twilight Set

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.