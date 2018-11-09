These Stars Might Love the Queer Eye Guys Even More Than You Do

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you are currently waiting for fresh episodes of Queer Eye and can't stop freaking out over anything related to the Netflix series, then you're not alone.

In fact, there are numerous celebrities—not to mention millions of regular people—who are right there with you. The only difference is that some of these stars have actually met the Fab 5.

Yes, really!

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore , Justin Theroux and many more have geeked out hard when running into the guy squad, which is made up of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

Can you really blame them? The guys are so freaking cool and what they are able to do to help make other people's lives better is so heartwarming.

After two seasons, the Fab 5 has managed to touch the hearts of millions by investing time and knowledge in their specific arena to those who need it most. 

Read

Tan France and Antoni Porowski's Adorable Reactions to Queer Eye's PCAs Nominations Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile

In the process their lives have changed as well, and celebrities—and pretty much everyone else—can't get enough.

Since we have to wait a while before season three of the hit reality series drops on Netflix, we might as well celebrate the coolest crew around by rounding up all of the great celebrity encounters they've had thus far.

Plus, with the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards happening this weekend—the show and one of its stars are finalists in four categories—there's a good chance even more stars will get to meet these amazing guys and we are so envious.

Fingers crossed they all post on social media throughout the event, because let's be honest, the people love Queer Eye just as much as the celebrities do and we want pictures from the PCAs featuring this squad all weekend long!

Read

People's Choice Awards Revival Show Finalists: The OG Casts vs. the Current Stars

Queer Eye, Fuller House

Instagram

Andrea Barber & Candace Cameron Bure

"This is my official pitch for a @queereye & @fullerhouse crossover episode! @bobbyberk said he'd makeover the Tanner home. And clearly @jvn and Gibbler Style™️ are a match made in heaven. @netflix, are you listening?" Andrea Barber captioned this sweet selfie. We are so on board with a Fuller House and Queer Eye crossover.

Queer Eye, Tan France, Glen Powell

Instagram

Glen Powell

Um, can we be BFFs with these two ASAP?!

Jonathan Van Ness, Reese Witherspoon

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

While promoting her new book Whiskey in a Tea Cup, the Big Little Lies star stopped by Jonathan Van Ness' podcast and as you can see they had a blast chatting about everything.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, The Cast of <i>Queer Eye</i>, 2018 Emmys

Instagram

Mandy Moore

"I've already won! I can go home now! #Emmys #ThisIsUs #QueerEye," Mandy Moore  shared on Instagram at the 2018 Emmys and we are officially jealous of this entire encounter.

Queer Eye, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Berk

Instagram

Tina Fey & Maya Rudolph

During all of the 2018 Emmys celebrations, Bobby Berk ran into both Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph and from the looks of it these three really hit it off.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Ted Allen

Instagram

Ted Allen

The former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star is a major supporter of all-things Antoni Porowski, especially if it has to do with one of his culinary ventures.

Article continues below

Queer Eye, Tan France, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The cookbook author has major love for all of the guys on Queer Eye. "I have no voice today. I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I've met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure," Chrissy Teigen wrote alongside a slew of photos with the boys.

Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Instagram

Justin Theroux & Emma Stone

We may have just found Hollywood's biggest Queer Eye fans. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Justin Theroux  revealed exactly what happens when he spends time with the Queer Eye guys saying that "Antoni made me nachos once and that was about the extent of it." Um, jealous!

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, James Corden

Instagram

James Corden

The Late Late Show With James Corden host couldn't help himself when the squad stopped by his talk show. He just had to play with Van Ness' locks.

Article continues below

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo, Antoni Porowski

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Nev Schulman

The Catfish host was able to meet Porowski at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City. 

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Margaret Cho

Instagram

Margaret Cho

The comedian loves her some Van Ness and the rest of the Netflix show stars, and she doesn't care who knows it!

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Aidy Bryant & Kate McKinnon

"What an AMAZINGLY surreal night. A huge thanks to @petedavidson and the cast of @nbcsnl for having us, and for making us feel so welcome," France shared on social media after visiting the set. "Tonight was a night I will never forget."

Article continues below

Queer Eye, Michelle Kwan, Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram

Michelle Kwan

Olympic legends have favorite TV shows too and Michelle Kwan's is definitely Queer Eye!

Queer Eye, Betty Who

Instagram

Betty Who

The singer posed with her "new boy band" back in June after recording the show's new theme song and you can definitely see she's bonded with all the guys.

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Dua Lipa & Gigi Hadid

Is it really a party if one of the Queer Eye stars isn't in attendance?

Article continues below

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Tina Fey

Instagram

Tina Fey

The Mean Girls creator is a major Queer Eye fan. She's proven it by stopping and making friends with anyone in the cast any chance she gets.

Jonathan Van Ness, Lauri Hernandez

Instagram

Laurie Hernandez

"Omg slay me. I just talked about training an amanar w @lauriehernandez_ #igotthis," Van Ness revealed on social media after meeting the Olympic athlete. 

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Gigi Hadid, Simon Huck

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

The stars come out for the Queer Eye crew. When Tan France celebrated his birthday, the supermodel along with Simon Huck celebrated at Le Turtle. 

Article continues below

Pete Davidson, Tan, SNL

YouTube

Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live star received a special makeover from style expert France. What came next was a special friendship we can't get enough of. 

Jonathan Van Ness, Issa Rae

Instagram

Issa Rae

"Lifetime achievement award goes to me meeting @issarae," Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the A-list actress. 

Bon Jovi, Queer Eye

Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi

You never know who you will run into at NBC's morning show. "We were minding our own biz getting ready to shoot the Today show, when the most iconic @bonjovi asked Tanny for a selfie," Van Ness recalled on Instagram.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Queer Eye , Mandy Moore , Reese Witherspoon , TV , Awards
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Surprise Party With Pigs and Mariachi Bands Will Give You a Case of FOMO

Dancing With the Stars, Joe Amabile

How Exactly Is Joe Amabile Still on Dancing With the Stars?

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

The First Photo of Prince Louis in 4 Months Is Worth the Wait

Kanye West

Kanye West Bolts Amid Gunfire at Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music Video Shoot

Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell, Busy Philipps

Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell & More Stars Set to Present at the E! People's Choice Awards This Sunday

Noah Centineo, James Corden, The Late Late Show

Noah Centineo and James Corden Spoof To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Bella & Gigi Hadid Together Again at VS Fashion Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.