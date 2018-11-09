These Stars Might Love the Queer Eye Guys Even More Than You Do

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 8:00 AM
If you are currently waiting for fresh episodes of Queer Eye and can't stop freaking out over anything related to the Netflix series, then you're not alone.
In fact, there are numerous celebrities—not to mention millions of regular people—who are right there with you. The only difference is that some of these stars have actually met the Fab 5.
Yes, really!
Celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore , Justin Theroux and many more have geeked out hard when running into the guy squad, which is made up of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.
Can you really blame them? The guys are so freaking cool and what they are able to do to help make other people's lives better is so heartwarming.
After two seasons, the Fab 5 has managed to touch the hearts of millions by investing time and knowledge in their specific arena to those who need it most.
Tan France and Antoni Porowski's Adorable Reactions to Queer Eye's PCAs Nominations Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile
In the process their lives have changed as well, and celebrities—and pretty much everyone else—can't get enough.
Since we have to wait a while before season three of the hit reality series drops on Netflix, we might as well celebrate the coolest crew around by rounding up all of the great celebrity encounters they've had thus far.
Plus, with the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards happening this weekend—the show and one of its stars are finalists in four categories—there's a good chance even more stars will get to meet these amazing guys and we are so envious.
Fingers crossed they all post on social media throughout the event, because let's be honest, the people love Queer Eye just as much as the celebrities do and we want pictures from the PCAs featuring this squad all weekend long!
"This is my official pitch for a @queereye & @fullerhouse crossover episode! @bobbyberk said he'd makeover the Tanner home. And clearly @jvn and Gibbler Style™️ are a match made in heaven. @netflix, are you listening?" Andrea Barber captioned this sweet selfie. We are so on board with a Fuller House and Queer Eye crossover.
Um, can we be BFFs with these two ASAP?!
While promoting her new book Whiskey in a Tea Cup, the Big Little Lies star stopped by Jonathan Van Ness' podcast and as you can see they had a blast chatting about everything.
"I've already won! I can go home now! #Emmys #ThisIsUs #QueerEye," Mandy Moore shared on Instagram at the 2018 Emmys and we are officially jealous of this entire encounter.
During all of the 2018 Emmys celebrations, Bobby Berk ran into both Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph and from the looks of it these three really hit it off.
The former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star is a major supporter of all-things Antoni Porowski, especially if it has to do with one of his culinary ventures.
The cookbook author has major love for all of the guys on Queer Eye. "I have no voice today. I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I've met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure," Chrissy Teigen wrote alongside a slew of photos with the boys.
We may have just found Hollywood's biggest Queer Eye fans. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Justin Theroux revealed exactly what happens when he spends time with the Queer Eye guys saying that "Antoni made me nachos once and that was about the extent of it." Um, jealous!
The Late Late Show With James Corden host couldn't help himself when the squad stopped by his talk show. He just had to play with Van Ness' locks.
The Catfish host was able to meet Porowski at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City.
The comedian loves her some Van Ness and the rest of the Netflix show stars, and she doesn't care who knows it!
"What an AMAZINGLY surreal night. A huge thanks to @petedavidson and the cast of @nbcsnl for having us, and for making us feel so welcome," France shared on social media after visiting the set. "Tonight was a night I will never forget."
Olympic legends have favorite TV shows too and Michelle Kwan's is definitely Queer Eye!
The singer posed with her "new boy band" back in June after recording the show's new theme song and you can definitely see she's bonded with all the guys.
Is it really a party if one of the Queer Eye stars isn't in attendance?
The Mean Girls creator is a major Queer Eye fan. She's proven it by stopping and making friends with anyone in the cast any chance she gets.
"Omg slay me. I just talked about training an amanar w @lauriehernandez_ #igotthis," Van Ness revealed on social media after meeting the Olympic athlete.
The stars come out for the Queer Eye crew. When Tan France celebrated his birthday, the supermodel along with Simon Huck celebrated at Le Turtle.
The Saturday Night Live star received a special makeover from style expert France. What came next was a special friendship we can't get enough of.
"Lifetime achievement award goes to me meeting @issarae," Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the A-list actress.
You never know who you will run into at NBC's morning show. "We were minding our own biz getting ready to shoot the Today show, when the most iconic @bonjovi asked Tanny for a selfie," Van Ness recalled on Instagram.
