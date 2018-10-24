Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi's Pumpkin Patch Photos Are Too Cute

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 12:59 PM

It's baby's first pumpkin patch!

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott recently brought their 7-month-old daughter Stormi Webster to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California. There, they checked out its enormous pumpkin patch, part of its annual Fall Festival.

Kylie, 21, posted photos from their outing on her Instagram page. 

"First pumpkin patch," she wrote, alongside a photo of baby Stormi sitting on the ground among some pumpkins.

Kylie also shared a photo of her and Travis sitting with their daughter on a hay pyramid. Kylie later posted a pic of her carrying Stormi and feeding baby goats at the farm's animal center, as well as photos of Travis kissing the child and also carrying her on his shoulders as they admired a corn maze.

Underwood Family Farms is located north west of Los Angeles and is a favorite spot for the Kardashian-Jenner family and other celebs, who typically bring their kids there year-round and especially during its Fall and Spring Festivals.

See pics from their outing to the pumpkin patch!

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

Kisses

Stormi gets kisses from her mama.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

More Kisses

Stormi gets kisses from dad Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

The Big Three

Kylie, Travis Scott and Stormi hang out on a hay pyramid.

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

Pumpkin, Meet the Pumpkins

Stormi is overwhelmed!

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

So Many Kids

Kylie shows Stormi how to feed the baby goats.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

