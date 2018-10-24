Amy Schumer Steps Out With a Smile After Confirming Pregnancy

Mama-to-be spotted!

On the heels of her baby announcement, photographers snapped the pregnant star in New York City on Tuesday. The expectant actress was bundled up in a sweater and matching hat while toting a coat and sneakers in one hand and waving to paparazzi with the other.

The sighting comes shortly after the Golden Globe nominee revealed on Monday that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer. The two shocked fans when they confirmed in February that they had tied the knot in an intimate Malibu ceremony.

The star shared the exciting baby news on journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram account by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of candidates she endorses for the upcoming midterm elections.

As pop culture fans well know, Schumer is not the only American star with a baby on the way. Duchess of Sussex and former Suits actress Meghan Markle is also expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, a pregnancy that has dominated headlines since it was first confirmed just a week ago.