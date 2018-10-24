Nightly Pop Is Coming to Late Night! See Morgan, Nina and Hunter Join the Impressive List of Hosts

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Late night TV has some newcomers to welcome!

Once E!'s new pop culture show Nightly Pop launches on Oct. 29, fans will get candid and quick-witted takes on Hollywood's hottest headlines. Of course, these biting remarks will be possible thanks to Nightly Pop's highly qualified hosts.

The LOL-worthy commentary will be led by Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, E! News correspondent Nina Parker and social influencer Hunter March. We couldn't be more excited for Morgan, Nina and Hunter as they join late night history alongside the likes of Jimmy FallonSeth Meyers and Busy Philipps!

With Nightly Pop's Oct. 29 premiere right around the corner, be sure to familiarize yourself with Morgan, Nina and Hunter...as well as their late night peers. You can find that and more for yourself below!

Photos

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

Drew Hermann/Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March

Eager for unfiltered takes on Hollywood's hottest headlines? Morgan, Nina and Hunter offer up just that through their E! pop culture show Nightly Pop.

Busy Philipps

E!

Busy Philipps

The seasoned actress will join the late-night lineup with her new E! chat show Busy Tonight. The mother of two is slated to interview A-listers, like Julia Roberts.

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show

Comedy Central

Trevor Noah

The South African comedian has been named Jon Stewart's successor to The Daily Show throne.

Article continues below

James Corden, Tom Hanks, Mila Kunis

MONTY BRINTON/CBS/Landov

James Corden

Here with Mila Kunis and Tom Hanks, the British Tony winner—adept at both song and dance—aptly replaced Craig Ferguson as host of CBS' Late Late Show in March 2015.

Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon, Tonight Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon with Kim Kardashian

The former SNL star has a new gig after five successful years on Late Night; Fallon now hosts The Tonight Show.


Late Night With Seth Meyers, Kanye West, Seth Meyers

Peter Kramer/NBC

Seth Myers with Kanye West

After eight years of hosting "Weekend Update" on SNL, the comedian sits behind a new desk to take on a larger role as host of Late Night.


Article continues below

The Tonight Show, Selena Gomez, Jay Leno

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Jay Leno with Selena Gomez

As Jay celebrates his 20 year association with The Tonight Show, let's take a look at some of the other celebs who have hosted late-night chatfests over the years.

Rihanna, Chelsea Handler

E! Networks

Chelsea Handler with Rihanna

E!'s own late-night funnylady has been keeping us up at night since 2007.

Zsa Zsa Gabor, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show

NBC

Johnny Carson with Zsa Zsa Gabor

The gold standard of late night, Carson hosted The Tonight Show for nearly 30years, before signing off in 1992.

Article continues below

Conan O’Brien, David Letterman

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS

David Letterman and Conan O'Brien

Two men who had less-than-happy outcomes with The Tonight Show—Letterman hoped to take it over and O'Brien did for a time—both hosts went on to do quite well with their own shows.

Oprah, Stephen Colbert, John Stewart, Daily Show

thedailyshow.com

Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart and Oprah

Though playing a blow-hard character created on Stewart's show, Colbert has managed to create one of the sharpest late-night programs ever.

 

Chevy Chase

Rich Schmitt/ZumaPress.com

Chevy Chase

After Saturday Night Live and before Community, the Caddyshack comic hosted a very poorly received talk show in 1993.

Article continues below

Arsenio Hall, Celebrity Apprentice

NBC

Arsenio Hall

His defining moment? Getting presidential hopeful Bill Clinton to play sax on his eponymous talk show that ran from 1989-1994.

Between Two Ferns, Zach Galifianakis, Sean Penn

Funny or Die

Zach Galifianakis with Sean Penn

Even before his goof Between Two Ferns, the Hangover star had his own talk show Late World on VH1 in 2002.

Joan Rivers

Ron Galella/WireImage.com

Joan Rivers

Before her glorious stints with E!, the Fashion Police funnylady was a permanent guest host on The Tonight Show, as well as the host of The Late Show in 1986-87.

Article continues below

Magic Johnson

Mark Davis/WireImage

Magic Johnson

The Magic Hour was one of the few low points in the career of the basketball legend (and now Los Angeles Dodgers part owner).

CRAIG FERGUSON

Robert Voets/CBS

Craig Ferguson

The Scottish actor took over CBS' The Late, Late Show in 2004, replacing Craig Kilbourn.

Steve Allen

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Steve Allen

The piano-playing funnyman hosted The Tonight Show in the mid-1950s.

Article continues below

Jon Stewart, Barack Obama

Olivier Douliery/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES

Jon Stewart & Barack Obama

Smart and funny, The Daily Show under Jon Stewart (who took over for Craig Kilbourn) has managed to become a trusted voice even as it claims to just want to make jokes.

Tom Snyder

Jim Spellman/WireImage.com

Tom Snyder

A late-night legend, Snyder hosted Tomorrow as well as The Late Late Show.

Carson Daly

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Carson Daly

Prior to hosting prime time's The Voice, Daly spent more than a decade hosting his early a.m. show, Last Call.

MORE: The Simpsons' Greatest Guest Stars

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Nightly Pop , E! Shows , Morgan Stewart , Nina Parker , TV , Late Night , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2? It Could Happen, But It'd Be Different

Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Racist Blackface Comments On-Air

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Premiere Date, Charming Trailer Revealed

Luke Cage

A Guide to All of Netflix's Canceled Shows (Yes, Even the "Ending" Series)

Jennifer Aniston's Long History of Hating "The Rachel" Haircut

Doctor Strange

Netflix Adds A Christmas Prince 2, Doctor Strange in November 2018

Reese Witherspoon, Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions, Jurassic Park Leaving Netflix in November 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.