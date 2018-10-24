Get Ready for a Dance War! The Total Divas Prepare to Compete in the Ultimate Birthday Dance-Off!

It's time for a dance-off!

In this clip from tonight's Total Divas, Nikki Bella has a special gift for birthday girls Nattie Neidhart and Nia Jax.

"You guys probably all know Sharna from Dancing With the Stars and this is Brinn Nicole, she's also an amazing dancer that you probably have seen her videos on Instagram," Nikki tells the girls. "Since we're doing the whole birthday wars, what I thought was they'd each take a team and we'd come up with a dance and we're gonna actually perform at it one of the nightclubs tomorrow night."

After her experience at DWTS, Nikki felt this would be the ultimate birthday surprise for the girls.

"Dancing With the Stars has such a special place in my heart. I felt like I kinda lost myself for a while and it was weird, dancing just kinda lit that fire under my ass and I found myself again," Nikki reveals to the camera. "And I just know for a fact because how I felt with Dancing With the Stars, these girls are really gonna love it once they perform their dance live."