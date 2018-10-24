The Haunting of Hill House Season 2? It Could Happen, But It'd Be Different

So, you've finished The Haunting of Hill House and are already searching for information about season two. We feel you.

However, The Haunting of Hill House might not be an ongoing scare with a second season…or could it?

In an interview with EW, series creator and director Mike Flanagan was asked about the chances of a second season, especially considering the show's clear ending (no spoilers here!), and played it cool.

"I don't want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one. What I will say, though, is that as far as I've ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It's done," Flanagan said.