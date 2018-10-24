Jennifer Garner Is Dating John Miller: 5 Things to Know About Her New Boyfriend

Jennifer Garner is moving on from her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The 46-year-old Golden Globe winner has been dating 40-year-old businessman John Miller. "Yes, she's been dating John Miller. It's not serious," a source tells E! News. "She's been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids."

The insider adds that Jen, who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex Ben, is "very busy working and being a mom, but she has enjoyed spending time with him and being with someone new."

So what's the scoop on Jen's new man? Here's five things you need to know about John!