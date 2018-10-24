Riverdale Couples Reimagined as Disney Characters Is Pure Magic

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

John Salangsang/FOX

What do you get when you combine Disney with Riverdale? Magic. Pure magic.

Artist André Manguba has produced several sketches that reimagine characters from the hit CW series as Disney princesses and princes.

Fan-favorite Riverdale pair Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, played by real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, are reimagined as Tangled's Rapunzel and Flynn Rider—and in quite the sensuous pose!

Riverdale's Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge, played by K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes, are reimagined as Hercules and Meg.

Photos

17 Superheroes, Villains, Disney and Star Wars Characters in the Renaissance

"As an avid fan of Riverdale, I wanted to express my appreciation to the cast as well as the fans of the show," the artist told E! News. "Aside from this, I wanted to connect and interact with my followers who also watch Riverdale. Majority of them are my age who also have the same interests as I do and as a creator, drawing the cast differently excites me as well as my audience."

Manguba also drew Riverdale's Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) as Disney characters Ariel the little mermaid and Moana, appearing together.

"After doing my Disney research, I thought of Ariel and Moana because of fan theories that ship these characters together," the artist said.

 

He drew Riverdale's Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) and FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) as Beauty and the Beast's Belle and Beast/Prince Adam.

Manguba also ventured outside of the Disney realm, reimagining Mendes and Reinhart as witches Elphaba and Glinda from the Broadway musical Wicked.

And speaking of fan-favorite couples, Manguba also ventured outside the Riverdale realm and drew Noah Centineo and Lana Condor from the popular Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before as his own version of Aladdin and Jasmine.

He also reimagined Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland and Zendaya as Milo and Kida from Disney's 2001 animated film Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

"Growing up watching Disney shows and movies expanded my imagination as a kid," Manguba told E! News. "These inspirations turned into artistic expressions which influenced my concepts as well as my art style."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Riverdale , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

Life After Fixer Upper: How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Finding Happiness Out of the Spotlight

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Step Out for Lunch With Her Dad Stephen

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

Nightly Pop Is Coming to Late Night! See Morgan, Nina and Hunter Join the Impressive List of Hosts

Nikki Bella, Sharna Burgess, Nia Jax, Total Divas 806

Get Ready for a Dance War! The Total Divas Prepare to Compete in the Ultimate Birthday Dance-Off!

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson Enjoys Guys' Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly After Ariana Grande Split

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2? It Could Happen, But It'd Be Different

Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Racist Blackface Comments On-Air

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.