Watching Pink and Daughter Willow Sing Together Is the Greatest Show You'll See Today

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pink, Willow Sage Hart

YouTube

She definitely got it from her mama!

It's no secret that Pink has a voice that has captivated music fans of many genres. As for her daughter Willow Sage Hart, it's becoming more and more clear that she has some musical gifts of her own.

In a new video released today, the mother-daughter duo come together and record a new version of "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman—Reimagined album.

What came next was an adorable video filled with heart, love and some not-so-average singing voices.

"I grew up listening to Annie and no one has done this for me, for my heart since I was a little girl," Pink revealed in the clip. "And to have her finally have something like this...You made our favorite movie ever."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

In between cheering on her daughter and giving two thumbs up, Pink also can't help but praise her daughter's fun personality in between recordings.

"I think you're fun," the Grammy winner gushed. "I'm glad I had you."

This certainly isn't the first time Willow has experienced mom's world. Whether traveling with mom on the road or appearing on stage—with her headphones on—Willow knows a thing or two about the music industry.

And yes, she had one heck of a time at the 2018 Grammys where she met stars like Rihanna and Ryan Seacrest.

The Greatest Showman—Reimagined album will be available in stores on November 16. The project also features Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, the Zac Brown Band, Pentatonix and more.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Celeb Kids , Kids , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Has John Mayer Slept With 500 Women?

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is a Four-Time PCAs Finalist: Celebrate With Her Most Iconic Music Videos

Drake

Relationship Rumors, Big Beefs and a Secret Son: Inside Drake's Wildest Year Yet

Hanson Gush Over Their Fans of 25 Years

Hanson Reveals the Real Meaning of "MMMBop"

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by Falling Object on Stage

Drake

Aw! Drake Still Texts His High School Teacher

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.