Sandra Bullock's Bird Box Trailer Is a Non-Stop Scare

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Netflix

Prepare to hold your breath for this entire trailer. 

The first preview for Sandra Bullock's upcoming film Bird Box has just debuted and let's just say you'll be on the edge of your seat for the entire 3 minutes. 

Described as a "post-apocalyptic horror film," the Netflix movie is based on Josh Malerman's 2014 novel and stars the Oscar winner as Malorie, a mother of two who must face a mysterious force that has decimated much of the world's population. 

As we can tell from the trailer, the force is an "entity that takes on the form of your worst fears," so described by Lil Rel Howery's character. In order to survive, Bullock flees with her two kids and must travel down a river. In addition to outlasting a two-day journey on the river, the trio must do it all while blindfolded. 

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

"Every single decision I have made has been for them," Bullock powerfully declares in the trailer. Needles to say, she's playing a mom on a serious mission. 

The actress joins a star-studded cast featuring Tom Hollander, Machine Gun KellyBD Wong,Sarah PaulsonandJohn Malkovich

The film, directed by Susanne Bier, will be released by Netflix on December 21. 

You can catch your breath now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Movies , Netflix , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Riverdale, Disney, Couples

Riverdale Couples Reimagined as Disney Characters Is Pure Magic

Pink, Willow Sage Hart

Watching Pink and Daughter Willow Sing Together Is the Greatest Show You'll See Today

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Premiere Date, Charming Trailer Revealed

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith: Don't Date a Person Going Through a Divorce Like I Did

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion Seemingly Confesses to Domestic Abuse and Stabbings in Secret Recording

Beauty Influencer, PCA's

Makeover Madness! See the Best Looks From the PCAs Beauty Influencer Finalists Now

Luke Cage

A Guide to All of Netflix's Canceled Shows (Yes, Even the "Ending" Series)

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.