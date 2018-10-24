Sandra Bullock's Bird Box Trailer Is a Non-Stop Scare

Prepare to hold your breath for this entire trailer.

The first preview for Sandra Bullock's upcoming film Bird Box has just debuted and let's just say you'll be on the edge of your seat for the entire 3 minutes.

Described as a "post-apocalyptic horror film," the Netflix movie is based on Josh Malerman's 2014 novel and stars the Oscar winner as Malorie, a mother of two who must face a mysterious force that has decimated much of the world's population.

As we can tell from the trailer, the force is an "entity that takes on the form of your worst fears," so described by Lil Rel Howery's character. In order to survive, Bullock flees with her two kids and must travel down a river. In addition to outlasting a two-day journey on the river, the trio must do it all while blindfolded.