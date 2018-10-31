Ready For It? See Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and More Stars Take the Stage with Taylor Swift on Her Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift is officially the queen of surprises...surprise guests that is!

The 28-year-old singer can't stop bringing her friends and fellow musicians out to sing with her during her Reputation Tour and judging from the fans' screams, they don't mind at all.

We know this is just one of the reasons why the show is up for Concert Tour of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards. Swift is also a finalist for Female Artist of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018, so clearly she's getting a lot of love from her fans. Perhaps it's because she shows them lots of love in return via her surprise on-stage collaborations!

Throughout this tour, there has been no shortage of stars ready to join Swift on stage and they've all been big pulls.

For starters, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer always had her two openers, Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX, ready in the wings to hop on stage and perform "Shake It Off" with the blonde beauty.