Ready For It? See Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and More Stars Take the Stage with Taylor Swift on Her Reputation Tour

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 9:00 AM
Taylor Swift is officially the queen of surprises...surprise guests that is!
The 28-year-old singer can't stop bringing her friends and fellow musicians out to sing with her during her Reputation Tour and judging from the fans' screams, they don't mind at all.
We know this is just one of the reasons why the show is up for Concert Tour of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards. Swift is also a finalist for Female Artist of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018, so clearly she's getting a lot of love from her fans. Perhaps it's because she shows them lots of love in return via her surprise on-stage collaborations!
Throughout this tour, there has been no shortage of stars ready to join Swift on stage and they've all been big pulls.
For starters, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer always had her two openers, Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX, ready in the wings to hop on stage and perform "Shake It Off" with the blonde beauty.
The legendary songwriter also had a few of her other pals including, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Troye Sivan all grace the stage to sing their hits with her during the artist's Los Angeles tour stops.
During another performance this year, Swift decided to return to her country roots and brought out two of country music's biggest names to help her do it. She enlisted Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to help her sing her debut single, "Tim McGraw" in Nashville and it was flawless.
Maren Morris and Sugarland took the stage to surprise audiences in Texas during the final two nights of the Reputation Tour's U.S. leg and gave country and pop fans something to sing along to.
Check all the best of Swift's special guests on this tour thus far below and don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! next month.
Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
During her first night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Taylor Swift surprised fans with the "Stitches" singer. The two performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" together.
Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
The pop music superstar joined Swift for a duet of "Hands to Myself" during her second Rose Bowl concert. Swift wrote on her Instagram, "To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too."
Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
The "My My My!" singer performed with Swift soon before Gomez at the Rose Bowl.
Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images
At Wembley Stadium in London, the former One Direction member stunned Swifties with his hit "Slow Hands."
Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images
Swift and the British singer reunited in London for a performance of the 1997 hit "Angels." Swift wrote on her Instagram, "I'll NEVER forget the sound of the crowd when Robbie Williams showed up to sing Angels, that was UNREAL!! Thank you to Robbie, that was such a spectacular moment and it meant so much to so many people, including me."
Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Swift and Hayley Kiyoko performed "Curious" at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
During her Toronto tour stop, Swift brought the Canadian rocker on stage to perform his song, "Summer of 69" together. Swift told the audience the hit was "one of my favorite songs ever written."
John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Getting back to her country roots! Swift invited the country power couple to sing her debut single,"Tim McGraw" in Nashville and the crowd loved it.
Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Taking the stage in Dallas, Sugarland and Swift performed their first-ever live performance of their collaboration, "Babe." Swift originally wrote the song for her album, Red, before offering it to Sugarland.
Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
The 28-year-old country singer returned to her hometown of Dallas, Texas to sing her hit song, "The Middle" with Swift and it was the perfect mix of country and pop on one stage.
Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images
On March 1, Swift announced the "Never Be the Same" singer as an opening act for her reputation tour. Throughout her tour, you can catch the duo singing "Shake It Off."
Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images
The "Boom Clap" singer also joins Cabello and Swift during "Shake It Off."
