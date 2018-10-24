Netflix Adds A Christmas Prince 2, Doctor Strange in November 2018

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 7:50 AM

Doctor Strange

Jay Maidment/Marvel

Thanks to Netflix, subscribers have even more reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

The company just announced which titles will be added to its library next month, including original movie sequels (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), stand-up specials (Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia) and television series (House of Cards), as well as acquired favorites like Bring It On: In It to Win It, Doctor Strange, The Great British Baking Show and Sex and the City: The Movie.

Here is the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in November 2018:

Available 11/1/18

Angela's Christmas

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

The English Patient

Fair Game (Director's Cut)

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li's Fearless

The Judgement

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon's Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

Transcendence

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Vaya

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Cos Aelenei/Netflix

Available 11/2/18

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Available 11/3/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Available 11/4/18

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Available 11/5/18

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons

Available 11/7/18

Into the Forest

Available 11/8/18

The Sea of Trees

Available 11/9/18

Beat Bugs: Season 3   

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Available 11/12/18

Green Room

Available 11/13/18

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

Sex and the City Movie, Cast

New Line Cinema

Available 11/15/18

The Crew

May the Devil Take You

Available 11/16/18

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

Cam

The Kominsky Method

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

The Princess Switch

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Available 11/18/18

The Pixar Story

Available 11/19/18

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Available 11/20/18

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Available 11/21/18

The Tribe

Available 11/22/18

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

Available 11/23/18

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Available 11/25/18

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Available 11/27/18

Bumping Mics With Jeff Ross and Dave Attel

Available 11/29/18

Pocoyo: Season 4

Available 11/30/18

1983

Baby

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

Tiempo Compartido

The World Is Yours

For a complete list of titles leaving Netflix in November 2018, click here.

