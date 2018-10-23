Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Almost Friend-Zoned His Boyfriend When They First Met

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 7:31 PM
The only thing that can compete with Jonathan Van Ness' love for cats, is his love for Wilco Froneman.
JVN told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that he first met Wilco Froneman at a Fourth of July party earlier this year, but, like most can relate, he only felt "BFF synergy." However, before he could put him in the friend zone, Jonathan said, "Then, really quickly I was just like, 'Oh.'"
"It's just 'cause his personality shines so bright that it took me a minute to realize he was a six-foot-seven muscle-bound rugby player," Jonathan explained. Now, nearly four months into their relationship, the pair have gone on romantic getaways to places like Hawaii and Wilco was even Jonathan's date to the Daytime Emmy Awards.
"He's so fun," Jonathan gushed. "And he rocks a heel as well as I do when I can find one in his size."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix
As for his love for cats, Jonathan joked, "I love cats so much and now that I've finally tricked someone into being my boyfriend I can really just go full cat woman."
But if you asked Wilco, there's no doubt he would say it was no trick. On National Boyfriend Day, Froneman wrote: "Somehow a boy from Nelspruit, South Africa fell in love with a boy from Quincy, Illinois... Life sure ain't predictable, but I'm so happy that somehow it brought us together. You light up my world B.B. Happy National Boyfriend Day."
That same day, Jonathan shared a pic of himself helping Wilco into a stiletto, as well as some words of inspiration for all the singles out there. "May I just say, if I weren't me and saw this 3 years ago it would make me feel lonely and to that person I say this, work on completing you and falling in love with you, everything else is icing on top," he promised.
Can you believe?
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?