Should We Be Worried For Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Sabrina and Harvey?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 7:00 AM
Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle: an iconic couple.
Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), an enthusiastic teen with a secret life as a witch and Harvey (Ross Lynch), a sweet if slightly dim-witted mortal boy who has no idea, have been together for years, throughout comic books and the 90s sitcom, and now in Netflix's new comic adaptation of the teen witch Sabrina Spellman. The sitcom even ended with Sabrina discovering that she and Harvey are official soul mates, and at first, it seems that not much has changed on that front in the new, dark Netflix drama.
"Sabrina and Harvey are just—at the beginning, when we meet them—so young, and almost innocent and sweet," Shipka told us when we visited the set of the series. "That's what I love so much about their relationship is that it's this very pure young love."
But their love cannot stay that way for long, especially as Sabrina has to choose between staying in her mortal life and living as a full witch.
In fact, when we asked Shipka if we should be worried about them, she straight up said yes.
"I think people should be worried about the relationship between Sabrina and Harvey," she says. "I think people will worry about the relationship between Sabrina and Harvey, because Sabrina is a 16 year old half-witch half-mortal and has a lot of really handsome young men around her."
One of those handsome young men is Nicholas Scratch, played by Gavin Leatherwood. He pretty much takes an immediate liking to Sabrina and sort of knocks her off her guard.
"I mean, his intentions are pretty clear in the beginning," Leatherwood tells E! News. "When we first meet him, there's this fascination with Sabrina because her father was this legendary man who I revered and studied and obsessed over and idolized, and upon meeting her, I'm like, holy moly, this is the daughter of the Edward Spellman? That's huge, and she's smart, and she's cute, and she's actually really cute. He just keeps following that sort of thing where he sees something in her that's so powerful that he just can't get enough of it. He has this like insatiable curiosity about her, not only because she's the spawn of Edward Spellman, but because she's beautiful and mysterious too."
Since Sabrina has grown up in the mortal world primarily, she isn't yet used to the way that witches and warlocks love each other pretty freely.
"Most witches and warlocks are very free love and open, and yet she has this sort of 'moral' code that is so unfamiliar to Nick," Leatherwood teases. "And yet his persistence is undying."
All that said, Shipka is still here to trademark the Harvey and Sabrina couple name she came up with: Sarvey Spinkle.
"I came up with it and I'm so proud of it and I'm going to trademark it forever and ever."
And we gotta say, as cute as Nick is, the equivalent couple name for Sabrina and Nick—Sick Spatch—is a lot less cute.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Shipka and Lynch, and stay tuned for more Sabrina content in the days to come!
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Friday on Netflix.
