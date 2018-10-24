17 Teddy Jackets to Snuggle Up In for Fall

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 6:00 AM
Fall jacket shopping season is upon us and while we fully advocate having multiple style options at our disposal, we also play favorites.
One: It has to do the job and keep us warm. Two: It has to be something cozy, because the last thing we want to do in the morning is throw on something that doesn't mimic that cozy duvet we were under five minutes ago. Lastly: We want said blanket-like coat to look good because, hello, we care about fashion.
Since these are the non-negotiable requirements we've got one very specific jacket in mind: the teddy coat.
Here are 17 chic finds to convince you.
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends TEDDY FUR COAT, $328
BUY IT: Tularosa BRADLEE JACKET, $198
BUY IT: ANINE BING SIERRA PULLOVER, $199
BUY IT: & Other Stories Faux Shearling Teddy Coat, $179
BUY IT: TOPSHOP Borg Jacket, $110
BUY IT: MINKPINK DAWN JACKET, $149
BUY IT: HALOGEN® Zip Front Teddy Coat, $149
BUY IT: KENSIE Faux Shearling Coat, $128
BUY IT: UO Carmella Cozy Reversible Teddy Coat, $79
BUY IT: Showpo Point Blank Jacket In Black Teddy, $85
BUY IT: Free People So Soft Cozy Peacoat, $148
BUY IT: GAP Teddy Bomber Jacket, $128
BUY IT: H&M Short Pile Coat, $80
BUY IT: UO Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket, $69
BUY IT: J.O.A. Sherpa Jacket, $158
BUY IT: BB Dakota Jack by BB Dakota Speak Now Sherpa Jacket, $80
BUY IT: Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch Bonded Teddy Jacket, $245
