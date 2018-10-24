17 Teddy Jackets to Snuggle Up In for Fall

Fall jacket shopping season is upon us and while we fully advocate having multiple style options at our disposal, we also play favorites.

One: It has to do the job and keep us warm. Two: It has to be something cozy, because the last thing we want to do in the morning is throw on something that doesn't mimic that cozy duvet we were under five minutes ago. Lastly: We want said blanket-like coat to look good because, hello, we care about fashion.

Since these are the non-negotiable requirements we've got one very specific jacket in mind: the teddy coat.