Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up Again

It seems like there's no more "Him & I" when it comes to perpetually on-and-off couple Halsey and G-Eazy
The two musicians rekindled their romance either at or right after the 2018 MTV VMAsand were seen holding hands after a party. They then proceeded to travel around the world with each other and pack on the PDA at multiple locations. Their summer romance, however, seems to have come to an end. A source told E! News that Halsey and G-Eazy are "currently split."
The insider informed E! News, "G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public."
According to the source, "G-Eazy was telling everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are always 'on-and-off' but they are currently split."
While G-Eazy was in Los Angeles, Halsey was halfway across the world in Tokyo, Japan promoting her new music.
The two of them have stopped following each other on Instagram.
The couple first broke up in July after one year together. "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart," she wrote on Instagram. An insider told E! News at the time that the two of them had their "ups and downs" throughout their relationship.
According to insiders, they split because of distance and traveling for their careers. The source today told E! News, "They have been having issues with the distance again."
In September, Halsey and G-Eazy sealed their relationship with a kiss onstage in New Jersey. "Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now," he said during the show. "Make some mother f--king noise for the queen, Halsey."
Right after their kiss, the two of them spent a day together basking in the sun and swimming in a pool. A source told E! News at the time that after their VMAs reunion, Halsey and G-Eazy were "working on their relationship."
At the end of September, the then-lovebirds traveled to Italy where they celebrated Halsey's birthday. Photos on her Instagram showed them kissing in a gondola in Venice and scoping out the menu at one of the world's most famous restaurants, Osteria Fransescana.
On Saturday, G-Eazy praised Halsey in an interview with E! News. "I've been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists I admire, but she's one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it hits you right away. It's pure," the rapper said.
"She's an incredible artist," he told E! News. "She's really inspiring to watch work."
