Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Which Fuller House Co-Stars She Goes to for Advice

by Melanie Camacho | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 3:46 PM

Cut. It. Out.

This is too cute! Candace Cameron Bure aka DJ Tanner is spilling the beans on her fellow Fuller House actors! It's always fun to see if co-stars are really friends behind-the-scenes of a show, and it's heartwarming to know that the cast of the Netflix series couldn't be closer! In a rapid-fire game with E! News, Candace is revealing which co-stars she's texting the most, who she turns to for advice, and which co-star is the biggest prankster on set!

When it comes to advice, Candace reveals she goes to John Stamos and Lori Loughlin. As for who she's always texting, that would be co-stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin. "We're on a group chat and we talk every single day," Candace shares with us, adding that they're "best friends."

They really are like the family they play on TV!

Read

Is Fuller House Ending? Candace Cameron Bure Sets the Record Straight

Candace Cameron-Bure, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

But is the show really coming to an end? The Candace Center Stage author recently put those rumors to rest, saying it must've been a "slow news day."

Over the summer, Candace gave E! News some scoop on the upcoming fourth season of Fuller House.

"DJ and Steve are together," she revealed. "There's no back and forth in season four, so she's with Steve and made that decision. I like watching and I hope the fans enjoy actually watching that relationship develop more."

Kimmy will also be pregnant in the new season! So there's a lot to look forward to in future episodes!

While we wait for the new season to premiere, take a look at the video above to see Candace reveal which of co-stars is the biggest prankster and more!

And be sure to pick up a copy of Candace Center Stage, available now.

