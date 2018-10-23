How Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Rethinking the Classic Trench Coat

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Celebrities are proving that the trench coat is the must-have outerwear of the season.
Typically, when you think of a trench coat, a nude-toned, belted and lightweight coat probably comes to mind (Think: the timeless Burberry trench). While this longtime style staple is worthy of an investment, this season, celebrities are broadening our horizons on trench coats. Keeping the silhouette, which has proven to flatter the female form with its waist cinching features and dress-like tailoring, Hollywood stars like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Vanessa Lechay, Melissa McCarthy and Blake Lively are giving classic style a modern touch by playing with fabric, print and color choices.
Case in point: Blake's muted green trench, which adds utilitarian inspiration to the outerwear look. Paired with colorful layers, her coat is the perfect staple to layer over her dress without outshining it.
Love her look? There's more! Check out the best celeb trench coats below and shop your favorite!
Jada Pinkett-Smith's Yellow Trench
The Red Table Talk host, along with her mother and co-star Adrienne Banfield-Jones, are fall style goals in autumn-inspired hues. While Adrienne's printed duster is a style to watch, Jada's yellow trench is an outerwear look you need to recreate. The star wears a soft yellow trench coat with a graphic button-down, grey-toned pants and caged heels. However, her statement coat is the hero of the look.
Forte Forte
Striped Trench Coat, $1,595
Blake Lively's Utilitarian Trench
The actress brings balance to her multi-colored ensemble with a muted green trench coat. While simple, her structured coat is a staple with unlimited styling possibilities. However, we have to say layering it on top of a standout dress is the perfect way to look chic and brave the cold.
Need Supply Co.
Larson Belted Coat, $1,395
Karlie Kloss' Leather Statement
If you love minimalist looks, the model's outfit is the perfect inspiration for fall. With a white sheath dress and flat sandals, Karlie takes her street style to the next level by simply adding her statement leather trench coat. To add this style to your wardrobe, find a red, burgundy or brown leather (or faux leather) coat and pair it to black, nude or white fall dresses.
Melissa McCarthy's Sensational Stripes
The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress brings new life to the classic outerwear staple by opting for black and white stripes. With a black turtleneck and leggings and sneakers, this look is the goals for traveling or casual office looks—take note.
Adriana Lima's Classic Trench
The model opts for a relaxed trench to create a monochromatic style. With a nude-toned sleeveless turtleneck bodysuit, PVC cropped pants and nude pumps, her trench coat is the perfect addition to make this look a fall style to recreate.
Vanessa Lachey's Plaid Trench
While we spotted long plaid coats as a Fall 2018 celebrity trend, the A Twist of Christmas actress adds plaid trench coats to our list. It's a must-have, because according to the star, it's all you need. With the print and waist belt, the piece can double as a dress (although she's wearing a dress under it) when paired with heels.
W118 by Walter Baker
Plaid Trench Coat, Now $63
Lovers + Friends
Tove Wrap Coat, $248