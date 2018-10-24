You Guys, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Really Excited to Become Parents

Keeping anything a secret for three months is tough. Concealing something as life-changing as an actual new life, well, you can imagine why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were bursting at the seams to share their big secret.

Since the newlyweds revealed last week that they were set to become parents next spring, it seems as if it's all they can talk about. Though, to be fair, it's pretty much the only thing that they've been asked since touching down in Australia for their 16-day tour. Welcoming an heir into the royal fold is exciting news and don't even get us started on the thought of watching Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis playing with a baby cousin.

So we're here for any details the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish to dole out regarding their impending arrival. And, as it turns out, they're keen to share more than a few.