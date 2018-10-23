Angelina Jolie Travels to Peru to Help Displaced Venezuelan Refugees

A lot of people are familiar with Angelina Jolie for her work as a filmmaker, but the actress has also been recognized by many for her humanitarian efforts.

Over the years, she has promoted projects with various causes, from conservation to women's rights. She is especially noted for her support as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on behalf of people fleeing unsafe countries. Now, she has come to Peru to advocate for those who came there from Venezuela, leaving their homes as a result of a devastating economic depression that hit the nation.

The Emmy-winning actress shared in a statement, "I spent the last two days in Lima and at the border in Tumbes, where thousands of Venezuelans are entering on a daily basis. This region is facing one of the largest mass migrations in its history. The crisis is all the more shocking for being predictable and preventable."