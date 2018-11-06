Katy Perry Is the Queen of Concert Costumes: See Her Iconic Stage Ensembles Now

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 8:00 AM

Katy Perry, Costumes, Collage

Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration

Get ready to purr Katy Perry fans, because this one's for you!

As we wait to see whether or not the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer will be dubbed the queen of concerts AKA whether or not she wins the E! People's Choice Award for Concert Tour of 2018, we might as well take a look back the singer's best concert fashions.

Isn't that the real reason you go to see the California native live in concert?

OK, obviously you go because Perry can sing and she is one stellar performer, but her out-of-this world costumes are part of the reason we love the 34-year-old star's tours year after year.

Sometimes she's dressed like the chicest candy cane, while other times she's the perfect retro beach babe.

On occasion, she rocks metallics that make us feel like we've been transported to outer space and then there are all of the fruit-inspired ensembles that she's donned that are both juicy and sweet.

The "Roulette" singer not only slays on the stage with her moves and amazing tunes that we can't help but jam along to, but when it comes to her costumes she is a real winner...at least in our books.

No matter why you love Perry, you have to admit that her ability to make just about anything look good on stage is something that should be celebrated.

Therefore, we've rounded up her best concert costumes below, including some fresh picks from her Witness Tour, which is the same tour that earned her a People's Choice Awards finalist spot.

After you've taken it all in and decided which of Perry's ensemble choices will be your next costume party inspiration, make sure to mark your calendars, because the 2018 PCAs airs this weekend and Perry could come out a winner!

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Eye See You

In this concert costume we feel like Katy Perry is keep an eye on us at all times!

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Flaming Hot

The "Witness" singer looked red hot while on tour this summer and her performance was just as fiery.

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

John Shearer/Getty Images for Direct Management

Yin-Yang

Leave it to the California native to make dressing like the yin and yang sign both chic and eclectic. 

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sunshine on my mind

Yellow, can you see us under those massive sunnies?

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hoop There It Is

Dunking a basket never looked so cool.

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Star Wars Couture

We're getting major C-3PO vibes here and we're not mad about it.

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

John Shearer/Getty Images for Direct Management

Neon Angel

Love, angel, music baby.

Katy Perry

EPA/MARIO RUIZ /LANDOV

Prrrr-ing into the Future

Channeling Kitty Purry!

Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLIX

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Girl on Fire

From Flamin' Hot Cheeto to flaming hot mini!

Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLIX

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Beach Babe

Talk about strategically-placed beach balls.

Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLIX

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Hoodie Goodie

The singer shows off sequins for days.

Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLIX

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Star Burst

Baby, she's a shooting star.

Katy Perry

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Electrifying Act

The pop star lit up the stage—literally!

Katy Perry, Food Outfits, Lollipop Carousel

Jo Hale/Getty Images

Horsing Around

'Round and round she goes. 

Katy Perry, Food Outfits, Movie Theater Candy

Christopher Polk/WireImage

Reel Talented

In case you didn't know, Perry is something of a film buff.

Katy Perry

CYVR/AKM-GSI

'Cause Baby You're A...

Boom! The 4th of July has nothing on Katy Perry.

Katy Perry

London Entertainment / Splash News

Pucker Up

How sweet. 

Katy Perry

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Put A Bird On It

Shake your tailfeather.

Katy Perry

John Shearer/Getty Images

Frutti Tutti

No one can say she doesn't look fresh. 

ESC: Katy Perry, Zanna Do's and Don't, July 4th

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Grand Old Flag

Betsy Ross, eat your heart out. 

Katy Perry, Food Outfits, Peppermint

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Candy Girl

Peppermint Patty, we've found your next Halloween costume. 

Katy Perry, Latex

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Palm-Palms

The singer had vacation vibes going on.

Katy Perry

Christie Goodwin/Getty Images

In Balance

The Ying Yang Twins are so mad right now.

Katy Perry

AKM-GSI

Ancient History

Cleopatra, comin' atcha!

Katy Perry, Food Outfits, Sushi

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Feeling Fishy

No doubt she likes the California roll.

Katy Perry, Food Outfits, Watermelon

Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

Fresh Pick

Berry cute, Katy. Berry cute. 

Katy Perry

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Kitty Perry

Don't cage her in!

Katy Perry

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Junk Food Lover

Katy may need a sweets intervention. 

Katy Perry

Kika Press, PacificCoastNews.com

Be Mine

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves...others are Katy Perry.

Katy Perry

Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV

All Tied Up

And...that's a wrap!

Katy Perry

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

Flower Power

She's blooming right before our eyes.

Katy Perry

Press Association via AP Images

Ice Queen

Let it snow, let it snow!

Katy Perry

John Gurzinski/Getty Images

Rock the Vote

I guess you could call this election chic?

Katy Perry

Getty Images

Candy Crush

Sweet and stylish: Katy's favorite combo.

Katy Perry

Christie Goodwin/Getty Images

Turn That Frown Upside Down

We bet you can guess her favorite emoji.

Katy Perry

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Cake Boss

The ultimate question: What is Katy's favorite dessert?

Katy Perry

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Well, hey there Little Miss Sunshine!

Katy Perry

Larry Marano/Getty Images

Meet Mrs. Claus

Santa, baby, you're in big trouble. 

Katy Perry

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Frozen In Time

You too, Frosty.

Katy Perry

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Spark Plug

No batteries required. 

Katy Perry

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Swinger

She's sitting pretty.

Katy Perry

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Thigh Master

Jessica Rabbit, is that you?

Katy Perry

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel

Toy Story

Wind her up and watch her go!

Katy Perry, X Factor Italy

Courtesy: xfactor.sky.it

Garden Party

The star is a fan of florals. 

Katy Perry

AP Photo/Chris Young, Canadian Press

Butterfly In the Sky

Katy likes to wing it.

Katy Perry

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Catwoman

Proud to be a crazy cat lady!

Katy Perry

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kaleidoscope Dream

The singer got reflective. 

Katy Perry

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Star in Stripes

Captain America, you may have some competition. 

