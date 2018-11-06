Katy Perry Is the Queen of Concert Costumes: See Her Iconic Stage Ensembles Now

Get ready to purr Katy Perry fans, because this one's for you!

As we wait to see whether or not the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer will be dubbed the queen of concerts AKA whether or not she wins the E! People's Choice Award for Concert Tour of 2018, we might as well take a look back the singer's best concert fashions.

Isn't that the real reason you go to see the California native live in concert?

OK, obviously you go because Perry can sing and she is one stellar performer, but her out-of-this world costumes are part of the reason we love the 34-year-old star's tours year after year.

Sometimes she's dressed like the chicest candy cane, while other times she's the perfect retro beach babe.

On occasion, she rocks metallics that make us feel like we've been transported to outer space and then there are all of the fruit-inspired ensembles that she's donned that are both juicy and sweet.