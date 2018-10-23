Jennifer Aniston Praises the Special Man Who Will "Never Marry" Her

Jennifer Aniston has her eyes on one very special guy.

While attending the InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, the Hollywood actress had the honor of presenting an award to a very dear friend.

Just how much does she love this guy? We'll let her explain.

"I am here to talk about my dear friend. My dearest friend. My brother from another mother. My husband that will never marry me because he is gay," Jennifer shared with the audience when presenting Chris McMillan with the Hairstylist of the Year award. "Well, maybe, there are movies about that."

She continued, "You are one of the most passionate and kind human beings that I've had the good fortune of getting to know and call you my family. I feel blessed for that. We are going on almost 25 years together which is shocking to me….We have literally saved each other's lives and hearts many, many times and I mean that literally and figuratively."