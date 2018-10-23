The Truth About Ariana Grande's Complicated Relationship With Mac Miller

Some things are just impossible to get over that quickly.

Ariana Grande broke up with Mac Miller because the relationship had turned toxic. According to friends of the late rapper, she had tried to be a rock for him in his ongoing battle with substance abuse—a battle that addicts fight forever, even when they're decades into sobriety—but they ultimately couldn't make it work. Grande didn't want to watch him go down that destructive road.

But she thought she was going to have way more time to work it out.

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," Grande wrote in May, her first public comment regarding their breakup. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Instead, Miller died on Sept. 7 at the age of 26. The official cause of death has not been released, pending the results of toxicology tests, but authorities initially considered it an apparent overdose.

Grande, understandably, was devastated.