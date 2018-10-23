This Is Us Sneak Peek Will Make You Love Randall and Beth Even More

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 11:51 AM
Just when you thought you couldn't love Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) any more, This Is Us releases the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, and suddenly you love them even more.
In the exclusive sneak peek from "Toby," the Tuesday, Oct. 23 episode of the hit NBC drama, Randall begins his campaign for Philadelphia city councilman and Beth is heading out to what could be a make-or-break job interview. The couple that gets ready together—and real with each other—stays together. Find somebody who will be honest about jewelry, half strip off their clothes and just be honest with you the way Beth and Randall are with each other.
Also, for those wondering, here's how Randall is able to run for city council in Philly, yet live in New Jersey: Randall put his name on William's (Ron Cephas Jones) lease after his biological father moved in with him.
In typical Randall fashion, he gets emotional talking about his father and his new campaign for office. That's where Beth comes in with the tough love.
"You cannot cry on the campaign trail. You're an emotional man, Randal, you talk about fathers, you cry, you talk about daughters, you cry," Beth says. "OK, you talk about the little round boy on the corner who tries to sell lemonade in the winter—"
"All of his lemonade froze, Beth," a teary Randall says.
"Yeah, but he was stupid, baby. Now look, you have a big open heart and I love that about you, but these people do not want to see a rich man from Alpine crying when he talks to them," she says.
"Understood," Randall accepts.
The "Toby" episode also includes Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby trying to keep busy while waiting for big news and Kevin (Justin Hartley) meeting someone from his father's past.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
