Steve Carell Returning to TV in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's New Apple Series

In case you forgot, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are starring in a TV drama for Apple. OK, now that you remember there's some news: Steve Carell is going to star opposite Aniston and Witherspoon in his return to series regular TV. This is his first regular gig since departing The Office in 2011.

E! News has learned Carell will play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape. Production on the series is set to begin in late October 2018. Yes, you'll finally, probably, be able to see it soon. The Apple series was originally announced in November 2017.