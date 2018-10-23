First Came Marriage, Now a Baby: Why Amy Schumer Decided to Go Conventional

The image of a young girl eagerly fantasizing about her wedding day has become such a cliché that it's now almost as trite for a bride to insist they grew up with no interest in fluffy white dresses and left-hand diamonds.

But for Amy Schumer, it wasn't just that she had paid little mind to the thought of floral arrangements and tiered desserts, frankly, she figured she'd rather avoid the whole institution altogether. "I never wanted to be married ever," the comedian confessed to Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations podcast in April. "I thought the concept of marriage was weird. Like, why do you want to involve the government in love? You know?"

Then she hired her assistant's brother to cook for her family during a trip to Martha's Vineyard.

Her romance with Chris Fischer developed slowly, but once they decided they were truly in, she soon found herself texting friends asking if they wanted to come over on Tuesday and watch her become a wife. As she told Winfrey, "I just, I wanted to sign all available paperwork to commit to this man."